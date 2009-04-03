Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page For Sale: Revenge of the Fallen Movie Toys
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:33 AM   #1
Magnimus
Armada
Magnimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 652
For Sale: Revenge of the Fallen Movie Toys
The pandemic has given me a chance to go through my toys in storage, and I have unearthed some ROTF figures up for sale.

All figures are loose, complete, in great condition, and come with instructions (but no packaging). Alt mode pics are available upon request.

Message me if interested!

Blazemaster (Deluxe: 2009) $14.00 (CAD)

Mudflap (Deluxe: 2009) $14.00 (CAD)
*Trax License Plate Variant

Chromia (Deluxe: 2009) $18.00

Recon Ironhide (Voyager: 2009) $42.00

Stratosphere w/ Optimus Prime mini figure (Voyager: 2009) $46.00
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 81-A.jpg Views: 6 Size: 80.5 KB ID: 46426   Click image for larger version Name: 82-A.jpg Views: 6 Size: 84.3 KB ID: 46427   Click image for larger version Name: 83-A.jpg Views: 6 Size: 86.2 KB ID: 46428   Click image for larger version Name: 84-A.jpg Views: 6 Size: 82.4 KB ID: 46429   Click image for larger version Name: 85-A.jpg Views: 5 Size: 82.9 KB ID: 46430  

__________________
"No we would never shoot nuclear weapons at Decepticons." - Col. Jack Jacobs (on the Colbert Report 03/04/09)
Magnimus is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Cyclonus 1986 Hasbro Takara Purple
Transformers
Jetfire Transformers G1 Vintage Used See Description For Details. Generation One
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS OMEGA SUPREME Body/Tank only Super Nice but not working.
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Impossible Toys 3rd Party SPIKE & SPARKPLUG Figure Lot G1 5 of Each
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.