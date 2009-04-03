For Sale: Revenge of the Fallen Movie Toys

The pandemic has given me a chance to go through my toys in storage, and I have unearthed some ROTF figures up for sale.



All figures are loose, complete, in great condition, and come with instructions (but no packaging). Alt mode pics are available upon request.



Message me if interested!



Blazemaster (Deluxe: 2009) $14.00 (CAD)



Mudflap (Deluxe: 2009) $14.00 (CAD)

*Trax License Plate Variant



Chromia (Deluxe: 2009) $18.00



Recon Ironhide (Voyager: 2009) $42.00



Stratosphere w/ Optimus Prime mini figure (Voyager: 2009) $46.00

Attached Thumbnails





__________________

"No we would never shoot nuclear weapons at Decepticons." - Col. Jack Jacobs (on the Colbert Report 03/04/09)