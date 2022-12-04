Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Holiday Optimus Prime In-Hand Images


Thanks to several 2005 Boards members we can share for you new in-hand images of the new*Transformers Holiday Optimus Prime. This figure is a special Christmas-themed Optimus Prime new mold which includes the Earthrise Optimus Prime trailer with matching Christmas colors. While the new deco is sure nice, we are sure you this new Optimus Prime mold will get your attention. A very original transformation and a solid and poseable robot mode, plus one of the best Optimus Prime head sculpts in recent toys. The potential for some great redecos is here.

The post Transformers Holiday Optimus Prime In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
