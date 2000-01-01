Quote:
BeeTrain
My Seige SG-EX Phantomstrike Squadron arrived today from the Luna Park store in Japan. I was really excited until I realized that the box was double taped on the top. All other tape seems to be factory.
I have not opened it, nor do I plan to.
I really wanted to keep this prize as a sealed in box item but now, I am not confident that the product I ordered is actually in the box. The box weighs 366 grams and the contents inside seem to be loose.
The box looks like the North America retail box with some stickers to add Japanese words to the box. Is that expected? I thought Takara would produce local packaging.
I just emailed Luna Park and asked them to ship me a new one that is verified as factory sealed. Any further thoughts or suggestions from the community?
I don't think Hasbro is producing different packaging for international releases. Usually it would be the same packaging with stickers on it. Was the shipping box opened at all when you received it?
I'd wait till Luna Park gets back to you about getting a new one before opening it (just in case they ask you to return it).
I'm actually having a similar problem with a Takara Masterpiece figure right now. I purchased a brand new MP-14C Clampdown from Robot Kingdom and the box was double taped. I asked Robot Kingdom about it and they told me that Takara inspects the figures some of the time, hence the double tape. I don't know how true that is. Your case it slightly different as the contents sound loose on the inside.
Best bet is to wait and see what the store tells you.