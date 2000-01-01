Today, 09:45 PM #1 BeeTrain Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2020 Location: Quebec Posts: 127 Have I been toy swapped? My Seige SG-EX Phantomstrike Squadron arrived today from the Luna Park store in Japan. I was really excited until I realized that the box was double taped on the top. All other tape seems to be factory.



I have not opened it, nor do I plan to.



I really wanted to keep this prize as a sealed in box item but now, I am not confident that the product I ordered is actually in the box. The box weighs 366 grams and the contents inside seem to be loose.



The box looks like the North America retail box with some stickers to add Japanese words to the box. Is that expected? I thought Takara would produce local packaging.



I just emailed Luna Park and asked them to ship me a new one that is verified as factory sealed. Any further thoughts or suggestions from the community? Attached Thumbnails Last edited by BeeTrain; Today at 09:48 PM . Reason: Added photo Today, 09:58 PM #2 alternatorfan g1 baby Join Date: May 2008 Location: winnipeg Posts: 3,301 Re: Have I been toy swapped? Open it see what's inside??

Now I want to know??

Let's see??

Hopefully that's what's inside. Today, 10:11 PM #3 ssjgoku22 Animated Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Edmonton, Alberta Posts: 1,631 Re: Have I been toy swapped? Quote: BeeTrain Originally Posted by My Seige SG-EX Phantomstrike Squadron arrived today from the Luna Park store in Japan. I was really excited until I realized that the box was double taped on the top. All other tape seems to be factory.



I have not opened it, nor do I plan to.



I really wanted to keep this prize as a sealed in box item but now, I am not confident that the product I ordered is actually in the box. The box weighs 366 grams and the contents inside seem to be loose.



The box looks like the North America retail box with some stickers to add Japanese words to the box. Is that expected? I thought Takara would produce local packaging.



I just emailed Luna Park and asked them to ship me a new one that is verified as factory sealed. Any further thoughts or suggestions from the community?



I'd wait till Luna Park gets back to you about getting a new one before opening it (just in case they ask you to return it).



I'm actually having a similar problem with a Takara Masterpiece figure right now. I purchased a brand new MP-14C Clampdown from Robot Kingdom and the box was double taped. I asked Robot Kingdom about it and they told me that Takara inspects the figures some of the time, hence the double tape. I don't know how true that is. Your case it slightly different as the contents sound loose on the inside.



Best bet is to wait and see what the store tells you. I don't think Hasbro is producing different packaging for international releases. Usually it would be the same packaging with stickers on it. Was the shipping box opened at all when you received it?I'd wait till Luna Park gets back to you about getting a new one before opening it (just in case they ask you to return it).I'm actually having a similar problem with a Takara Masterpiece figure right now. I purchased a brand new MP-14C Clampdown from Robot Kingdom and the box was double taped. I asked Robot Kingdom about it and they told me that Takara inspects the figures some of the time, hence the double tape. I don't know how true that is. Your case it slightly different as the contents sound loose on the inside.Best bet is to wait and see what the store tells you.

Sales:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76165





Feedback



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=ssjgoku22 __________________ Today, 10:13 PM #4 BeeTrain Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2020 Location: Quebec Posts: 127 Re: Have I been toy swapped? Luna Park was very prompt on the reply. They asked me to open it. The content are legit. The loose item was the instructions.



They are going to call Takara about the double-taping. I think it was to add Japanese stickers to the intructions.



Let's see where this goes, but it seems that the Japan editions will be double taped in order to translate the documentation inside.



On the bright side, I get to look upon Skywarp in all his grey and purple glory. It's still a very good day. Last edited by BeeTrain; Today at 10:15 PM . Today, 10:24 PM #5 ssjgoku22 Animated Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Edmonton, Alberta Posts: 1,631 Re: Have I been toy swapped? Quote: BeeTrain Originally Posted by Luna Park was very prompt on the reply. They asked me to open it. The content are legit. The loose item was the instructions.



They are going to call Takara about the double-taping. I think it was to add Japanese stickers to the intructions.



Let's see where this goes, but it seems that the Japan editions will be double taped in order to translate the documentation inside.



On the bright side, I get to look upon Skywarp in all his grey and purple glory. It's still a very good day. Nice, that's great to hear. I think the same thing happened with my Clampdown figure. Enjoy that Skywarp, he is awesome!

Sales:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76165





Feedback



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=ssjgoku22 __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

