Old Today, 09:45 PM   #1
BeeTrain
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Quebec
Posts: 127
Have I been toy swapped?
My Seige SG-EX Phantomstrike Squadron arrived today from the Luna Park store in Japan. I was really excited until I realized that the box was double taped on the top. All other tape seems to be factory.

I have not opened it, nor do I plan to.

I really wanted to keep this prize as a sealed in box item but now, I am not confident that the product I ordered is actually in the box. The box weighs 366 grams and the contents inside seem to be loose.

The box looks like the North America retail box with some stickers to add Japanese words to the box. Is that expected? I thought Takara would produce local packaging.

I just emailed Luna Park and asked them to ship me a new one that is verified as factory sealed. Any further thoughts or suggestions from the community?
Click image for larger version Name: Phantomstrike Small.jpg Views: 28 Size: 55.5 KB ID: 48880  
Last edited by BeeTrain; Today at 09:48 PM. Reason: Added photo
Old Today, 09:58 PM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,301
Re: Have I been toy swapped?
Open it see what's inside??
Now I want to know??
Let's see??
Hopefully that's what's inside.
Old Today, 10:11 PM   #3
ssjgoku22
Animated
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,631
Re: Have I been toy swapped?
Originally Posted by BeeTrain View Post
My Seige SG-EX Phantomstrike Squadron arrived today from the Luna Park store in Japan. I was really excited until I realized that the box was double taped on the top. All other tape seems to be factory.

I have not opened it, nor do I plan to.

I really wanted to keep this prize as a sealed in box item but now, I am not confident that the product I ordered is actually in the box. The box weighs 366 grams and the contents inside seem to be loose.

The box looks like the North America retail box with some stickers to add Japanese words to the box. Is that expected? I thought Takara would produce local packaging.

I just emailed Luna Park and asked them to ship me a new one that is verified as factory sealed. Any further thoughts or suggestions from the community?
I don't think Hasbro is producing different packaging for international releases. Usually it would be the same packaging with stickers on it. Was the shipping box opened at all when you received it?

I'd wait till Luna Park gets back to you about getting a new one before opening it (just in case they ask you to return it).

I'm actually having a similar problem with a Takara Masterpiece figure right now. I purchased a brand new MP-14C Clampdown from Robot Kingdom and the box was double taped. I asked Robot Kingdom about it and they told me that Takara inspects the figures some of the time, hence the double tape. I don't know how true that is. Your case it slightly different as the contents sound loose on the inside.

Best bet is to wait and see what the store tells you.
Old Today, 10:13 PM   #4
BeeTrain
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Quebec
Posts: 127
Re: Have I been toy swapped?
Luna Park was very prompt on the reply. They asked me to open it. The content are legit. The loose item was the instructions.

They are going to call Takara about the double-taping. I think it was to add Japanese stickers to the intructions.

Let's see where this goes, but it seems that the Japan editions will be double taped in order to translate the documentation inside.

On the bright side, I get to look upon Skywarp in all his grey and purple glory. It's still a very good day.
Old Today, 10:24 PM   #5
ssjgoku22
Animated
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,631
Re: Have I been toy swapped?
Originally Posted by BeeTrain View Post
Luna Park was very prompt on the reply. They asked me to open it. The content are legit. The loose item was the instructions.

They are going to call Takara about the double-taping. I think it was to add Japanese stickers to the intructions.

Let's see where this goes, but it seems that the Japan editions will be double taped in order to translate the documentation inside.

On the bright side, I get to look upon Skywarp in all his grey and purple glory. It's still a very good day.
Nice, that's great to hear. I think the same thing happened with my Clampdown figure. Enjoy that Skywarp, he is awesome!
