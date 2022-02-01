Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:40 PM
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,154
ROTF Legends Devastator Review
Always wanted to look at the ole Transformers Revenge of the Fallen legend (though I'd argue it is legion class), Devastator...it is utter trash though lol.

https://youtu.be/IqVJmwGB624
