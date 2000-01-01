Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Robs There Are No Conventions Sales Thread
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:57 AM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 8,078
Robs There Are No Conventions Sales Thread
Hello,

Rob normally rents vendor/exhibitor tables at multiple Conventions/events per year in order to have some fun and make a bit of money to further my collecting and other interests in the fan community.

Of course the current world situation has put that all on hold for almost a year now. Last in person Con I did was November 2019.

So in lieu of actual in person invents Rob is gonna sell stuff here and on Actionfigurenews.ca now. Transformers here, everything else there.

Link to AFN Thread: http://www.actionfigurenews.ca/board...ad.php?t=37274

Buyer pays shipping. Etransfer and paypal available. Extra paypal fees paid by buyer. Discounts on larger orders

So thanks for taking a look at what I’ve got. I’ll be adding stuff all weekend to both sites.



Mini Warriors Spray $20 - Used with Box and all inserts
Generations Roadbuster $30
Generations Nightbeat $20
Generations Windblade $30
Generations Chromia $20
Cyberverse Slipstream $20
RID 2019 Grimlock $20
Cyberverse Prowl $20
All Spark Tech Barricade $10



Generations Jiaxus $20
PotP Jazz $20
PotP Cutthroat $20
Generations Waspinator $40
Beast Machines Longhorn $20
RID 2019 Fracture $20
Generations Scoop $20



Beast Machines Jetstorm $30
PotP Micronus $8
PotP Solus Prime $8
PotP Quintus Prime $8
PotP Leige Maximo $8
PotP Vector Prime $8
G1 Walmart Hotrod Reissue $40
Beast Hunters Shockwave $30 - loose, complete in box
Combiner Wars Motormaster $40 - loose, complete in box
Combiner Wars Hotspot $40 - loose, complete in box
Superion Head $5



CHUG Sunstreaker $20 loose, complete
TFA Soundwave $30 loose, complete
CHUG Octane $20 loose, complete
PotP Blurr $20 loose, complete
CHUG Thundercracker $30 loose, complete
PotP Scourge $20 loose, complete
CHUG Ramjet $30 loose, complete
PotP Skullcrusher $20 loose, complete
PotP Chromedome $20 loose, complete
Combiner Wars Swindle $20 loose, complete
G1 Soundwave 2007 Reissue $40 loose, incomplete(message for details)
G1 Optimus Prime $50 includes fists, Roller (message for details)
CHUG Acid Storm $30 loose, complete



Universe Bruticus $20 loose, complete
CHUG Skywarp $50 loose, no instructions
CHUG Starscream $30 loose, complete
CHUG Optimus Primal $20 loose, complete
TFM Arcee $20 loose, complete
WFC Blastoff $20 loose, complete
Animated Jazz $20 loose, complete
CHUG Red Alert $10 loose, no parts
CHUG Prowl $10 loose, no instructions
G1 Soundwave $40 loose, with Batteries and damaged Laserbeak
CHUG Drift $40 loose with all swords, no instructions
CHUG Apeface $10 missing all parts except headmaster
CHUG Dirge $30 loose, complete
CHUG Thrust $30 loose, complete



Optimus Prime Decoy $20
other Decoys $10 each



Please PM for part prices



Transmetal Dinobot $30 loose, complete, no instructions
Injector $20 loose, complete, no instructions
Beast Machines Primal $10
Black Arachnia $20 incomplete
Razorclaw $20 loose, complete, no instructions
Other Beast Wars pictured $10 each
__________________


Visit the official TFcon Toronto 2021 Website for all the details!
Last edited by Robimus; Today at 06:50 AM.
Robimus is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 17 Shadow Raider NEW Sealed FREE SHIPPING
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon - Voyager - SHOCKWAVE - Loose
Transformers
Transformers Bot Shots SHOCKWAVE Battle Game Jump shot Trans Formers New HASBRO
Transformers
2014 Transformers Hero Mashers Strong arm Action Figure Toy
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Force 2 pack beeside SIDESWiPE / BUMBLEBEE hasbro oop
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME LIGHTS + SOUNDS EXPERT LVL NEW IN BOX - HASBRO 2009
Transformers
Transformers Universe Deluxe Figure Maximal Cheetor New 2009 25th Anniversary
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:53 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.