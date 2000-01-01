Today, 04:57 AM #1 Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,078 Robs There Are No Conventions Sales Thread



Rob normally rents vendor/exhibitor tables at multiple Conventions/events per year in order to have some fun and make a bit of money to further my collecting and other interests in the fan community.



Of course the current world situation has put that all on hold for almost a year now. Last in person Con I did was November 2019.



So in lieu of actual in person invents Rob is gonna sell stuff here and on Actionfigurenews.ca now. Transformers here, everything else there.



Link to AFN Thread:



Buyer pays shipping. Etransfer and paypal available. Extra paypal fees paid by buyer. Discounts on larger orders



So thanks for taking a look at what I’ve got. I’ll be adding stuff all weekend to both sites.







Mini Warriors Spray $20 - Used with Box and all inserts

Generations Roadbuster $30

Generations Nightbeat $20

Generations Windblade $30

Generations Chromia $20

Cyberverse Slipstream $20

RID 2019 Grimlock $20

Cyberverse Prowl $20

All Spark Tech Barricade $10







Generations Jiaxus $20

PotP Jazz $20

PotP Cutthroat $20

Generations Waspinator $40

Beast Machines Longhorn $20

RID 2019 Fracture $20

Generations Scoop $20







Beast Machines Jetstorm $30

PotP Micronus $8

PotP Solus Prime $8

PotP Quintus Prime $8

PotP Leige Maximo $8

PotP Vector Prime $8

G1 Walmart Hotrod Reissue $40

Beast Hunters Shockwave $30 - loose, complete in box

Combiner Wars Motormaster $40 - loose, complete in box

Combiner Wars Hotspot $40 - loose, complete in box

Superion Head $5







CHUG Sunstreaker $20 loose, complete

TFA Soundwave $30 loose, complete

CHUG Octane $20 loose, complete

PotP Blurr $20 loose, complete

CHUG Thundercracker $30 loose, complete

PotP Scourge $20 loose, complete

CHUG Ramjet $30 loose, complete

PotP Skullcrusher $20 loose, complete

PotP Chromedome $20 loose, complete

Combiner Wars Swindle $20 loose, complete

G1 Soundwave 2007 Reissue $40 loose, incomplete(message for details)

G1 Optimus Prime $50 includes fists, Roller (message for details)

CHUG Acid Storm $30 loose, complete







Universe Bruticus $20 loose, complete

CHUG Skywarp $50 loose, no instructions

CHUG Starscream $30 loose, complete

CHUG Optimus Primal $20 loose, complete

TFM Arcee $20 loose, complete

WFC Blastoff $20 loose, complete

Animated Jazz $20 loose, complete

CHUG Red Alert $10 loose, no parts

CHUG Prowl $10 loose, no instructions

G1 Soundwave $40 loose, with Batteries and damaged Laserbeak

CHUG Drift $40 loose with all swords, no instructions

CHUG Apeface $10 missing all parts except headmaster

CHUG Dirge $30 loose, complete

CHUG Thrust $30 loose, complete







Optimus Prime Decoy $20

other Decoys $10 each







Please PM for part prices







Transmetal Dinobot $30 loose, complete, no instructions

Injector $20 loose, complete, no instructions

Beast Machines Primal $10

Black Arachnia $20 incomplete

Razorclaw $20 loose, complete, no instructions

Other Beast Wars pictured $10 each Hello,Rob normally rents vendor/exhibitor tables at multiple Conventions/events per year in order to have some fun and make a bit of money to further my collecting and other interests in the fan community.Of course the current world situation has put that all on hold for almost a year now. Last in person Con I did was November 2019.So in lieu of actual in person invents Rob is gonna sell stuff here and on Actionfigurenews.ca now. Transformers here, everything else there.Link to AFN Thread: http://www.actionfigurenews.ca/board...ad.php?t=37274 So thanks for taking a look at what I’ve got. I’ll be adding stuff all weekend to both sites.- Used with Box and all inserts- loose, complete in box- loose, complete in box- loose, complete in boxloose, completeloose, completeloose, completeloose, completeloose, completeloose, completeloose, completeloose, completeloose, completeloose, completeloose, incomplete(message for details)includes fists, Roller (message for details)loose, completeloose, completeloose, no instructionsloose, completeloose, completeloose, completeloose, completeloose, completeloose, no partsloose, no instructionsloose, with Batteries and damaged Laserbeakloose with all swords, no instructionsmissing all parts except headmasterloose, completeloose, completeloose, complete, no instructionsloose, complete, no instructionsincompleteloose, complete, no instructions





Visit the official __________________Visit the official TFcon Toronto 2021 Website for all the details! Last edited by Robimus; Today at 06:50 AM .

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

