Hello,
Rob normally rents vendor/exhibitor tables at multiple Conventions/events per year in order to have some fun and make a bit of money to further my collecting and other interests in the fan community.
Of course the current world situation has put that all on hold for almost a year now. Last in person Con I did was November 2019.
So in lieu of actual in person invents Rob is gonna sell stuff here and on Actionfigurenews.ca now. Transformers here, everything else there.
Link to AFN Thread: http://www.actionfigurenews.ca/board...ad.php?t=37274
Buyer pays shipping. Etransfer and paypal available. Extra paypal fees paid by buyer. Discounts on larger orders
So thanks for taking a look at what I’ve got. I’ll be adding stuff all weekend to both sites.
Mini Warriors Spray $20
- Used with Box and all inserts
Generations Roadbuster $30
Generations Nightbeat $20
Generations Windblade $30
Generations Chromia $20
Cyberverse Slipstream $20
RID 2019 Grimlock $20
Cyberverse Prowl $20
All Spark Tech Barricade $10
Generations Jiaxus $20
PotP Jazz $20
PotP Cutthroat $20
Generations Waspinator $40
Beast Machines Longhorn $20
RID 2019 Fracture $20
Generations Scoop $20
Beast Machines Jetstorm $30
PotP Micronus $8
PotP Solus Prime $8
PotP Quintus Prime $8
PotP Leige Maximo $8
PotP Vector Prime $8
G1 Walmart Hotrod Reissue $40
Beast Hunters Shockwave $30
- loose, complete in box
Combiner Wars Motormaster $40
- loose, complete in box
Combiner Wars Hotspot $40
- loose, complete in box
Superion Head $5
CHUG Sunstreaker $20
loose, complete
TFA Soundwave $30
loose, complete
CHUG Octane $20
loose, complete
PotP Blurr $20
loose, complete
CHUG Thundercracker $30
loose, complete
PotP Scourge $20
loose, complete
CHUG Ramjet $30
loose, complete
PotP Skullcrusher $20
loose, complete
PotP Chromedome $20
loose, complete
Combiner Wars Swindle $20
loose, complete
G1 Soundwave 2007 Reissue $40
loose, incomplete(message for details)
G1 Optimus Prime $50
includes fists, Roller (message for details)
CHUG Acid Storm $30
loose, complete
Universe Bruticus $20
loose, complete
CHUG Skywarp $50
loose, no instructions
CHUG Starscream $30
loose, complete
CHUG Optimus Primal $20
loose, complete
TFM Arcee $20
loose, complete
WFC Blastoff $20
loose, complete
Animated Jazz $20
loose, complete
CHUG Red Alert $10
loose, no parts
CHUG Prowl $10
loose, no instructions
G1 Soundwave $40
loose, with Batteries and damaged Laserbeak
CHUG Drift $40
loose with all swords, no instructions
CHUG Apeface $10
missing all parts except headmaster
CHUG Dirge $30
loose, complete
CHUG Thrust $30
loose, complete
Optimus Prime Decoy $20
other Decoys $10 each
Please PM for part prices
Transmetal Dinobot $30
loose, complete, no instructions
Injector $20
loose, complete, no instructions
Beast Machines Primal $10
Black Arachnia $20
incomplete
Razorclaw $20
loose, complete, no instructions
Other Beast Wars pictured $10 each