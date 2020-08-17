|
Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Deluxe New Stock Images: Fasttrack, Runamuck, Sunstreak
Courtesy of friend site and sponsor*Dorkside Toys
*we can share for your new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Deluxe. We have a closer look at the packaging (front and back), robot and alt mode of*Fasttrack, Runamuck, Sunstreaker and Trailbreaker.*Great additions to the Earthrise collection that we are sure will please many fans. Check out all the images after the break and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! You can find pre-orders for these new wave via our sponsors links below. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
