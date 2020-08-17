Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Deluxe New Stock Images: Fasttrack, Runamuck, Sunstreak
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,178
Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Deluxe New Stock Images: Fasttrack, Runamuck, Sunstreak


Courtesy of friend site and sponsor*Dorkside Toys*we can share for your new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Deluxe. We have a closer look at the packaging (front and back), robot and alt mode of*Fasttrack, Runamuck, Sunstreaker and Trailbreaker.*Great additions to the Earthrise collection that we are sure will please many fans. Check out all the images after the break and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! You can find pre-orders for these new wave via our sponsors links below. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store, TFSource, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Deluxe New Stock Images: Fasttrack, Runamuck, Sunstreaker & Trailbreaker appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Vintage G1 Exclusive Decepticon Soundwave with Buzzsaw...MIB
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Assorted Lot
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus
Transformers
Transformers Takara Ehobby Cobalt Sentry blue Laserbeak EXCELLENT CONDITION
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Reissue Bumblebee Swerve, Gears, Tailgate, Warpath Lot 5
Transformers
Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Seekers Ramjet & Thrust
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.