Spy Patrol Review

After a long and twisty road, I finally look at the Soundwave 3rd Unit Spy Patrol, with Knok, Skar, Frenzy and Wingthing! Mind you, there are things here open to debate,lol. We also see who does and does not work with Soundwave and Soundblaster, and after a few folks asked, we even drift back to Generations to see if they can work somehow with the older voyager Doubledealer!