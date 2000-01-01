Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:28 PM   #1
purple-bot
Yeah, I made that.
purple-bot's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: St.Catharines, ON
Posts: 347
purple-bot's "stuff I can bring to tfcon" sale kinda
Stuff I can bring to tfcon....

Transformers, DC, Marvel Legends

Older 90s toys are sold in sets, reboot, gargoyles etc.

I'll post prices soon

https://photos.app.goo.gl/b9CAddMqvGkaA44k7

ONLY trades I'm looking for are:
Marvel Legends:
Winter Soldier (mandroid wave)
Yondu (Titus wave)
Old Today, 04:43 PM   #2
wervenom
Erector
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,421
Re: purple-bot's "stuff I can bring to tfcon" sale kinda
pm'd
Old Today, 04:44 PM   #3
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,106
Re: purple-bot's "stuff I can bring to tfcon" sale kinda
bro good to see you back on the boards!

How much for:

1) cw bruticus
2) siege soundwave (loose)
3) siege starscream (loose)


and what's the price for your reboot lot buddy?
thx cj
Old Today, 04:56 PM   #4
optimusb39
Animated
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,560
Re: purple-bot's "stuff I can bring to tfcon" sale kinda
Also interested in the reboot lot as a whole. Thanks
optimusb39 is online now   Reply With Quote
