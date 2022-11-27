November is leaving with some interesting new sightings all over the world. New Authentics, Rescue Bots and Studio Series toys in Chile, Vel0citron Voyagers in Colombia, new Studio Series and Beast Wars reissue figures in New Zealand, the latest Legacy Voyagers in Philippines and new Studio Serie toys and our first world sighting of the Vintage Beast Wars Iguanus reissue in Singapore.* Authentics Wave 3 Titan Changers, Rescue Bots Classic Heroes Team and Studio Series Wave 18 Deluxe In Chile
*?*2005 Boards member Lapin found the new Authentics Titan Changer Optimus Primal at Ripley Mall Alameda. He also spotted Classic » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? November Week 4
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...