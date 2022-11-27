Thanks to 2005 Boards member wreckgar39*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of our first US sighting of the new*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee N.E.S.T Bonecrusher. This Target exclusive figure is basically a black and dark gray redeco of the original*Studio Series SS-33 Voyager Bonecrusher
*from 2019. His deco matches the one used in the Studio Series N.E.S.T Bumblebee, even featuring a N.E.S.T Autobot insignia and a subtle ?All Hail Megatron? logo on each side of the vehicle mode. It was found at a Target at the North Cedar Crest Boulevard in Pennsylvania. Happy hunting!  
