Our sponsors Robot Kingdom have sent us their latest newsletter update. Check out the highlights below, and read on for the full update! 1. Starting from now on, for all Star Wars orders over USD50 will come with a FREE plastic folder as GIFT! Including preorder unsent orders too, we will include free gift too. These 2 types of files will bae given out randomly. If you want a certain type, please include remarks » Continue Reading.
The post ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter 1369
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...