Quintesson Pit Quintesson Bailif Concept Art By Ken Christiansen
Artist*Ken Christiansen, via his*Facebook account
, has shared his*Quintesson Bailif Concept Art. Ken has worked with Hasbro designing several toys for different lines, and now he has shared with us his early design of the Quintesson Bailif which was included in the Quintesson pit of judgement pack. Quintesson Bailif is a retool and redeco of the Earthrise Deluxe Allicon toy. As we can see from the images, the original sketches showed a design closer to his animated appearance with different colors compared to the final product. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and » Continue Reading.
