Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 Voyager & Deluxe Out In The UK
Attention UK collectors! Thanks to 2005 Board member*vampyre000*we can confirm that the new*Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 Voyager & Deluxe is out in the UK. The new Betflix redecos Sparkless Seeker and Cheetor were found and bought at*Smyths in Watford, Their wave partrners should be out too, so you may try to check your nearest Smyths stores. Happy hunting!
