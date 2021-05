Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,477

Attention UK collectors! Thanks to 2005 Board member*vampyre000*we can confirm that the new*Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 Voyager & Deluxe is out in the UK. The new Betflix redecos Sparkless Seeker and Cheetor were found and bought at*Smyths in Watford, Their wave partrners should be out too, so you may try to check your nearest Smyths stores. Happy hunting!



Attention UK collectors! Thanks to 2005 Board member*vampyre000*we can confirm that the new*Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 Voyager & Deluxe is out in the UK. The new Betflix redecos Sparkless Seeker and Cheetor were found and bought at*Smyths in Watford, Their wave partrners should be out too, so you may try to check your nearest Smyths stores. Happy hunting!





