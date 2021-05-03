Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 Voyager & Deluxe Out In The UK


Attention UK collectors! Thanks to 2005 Board member*vampyre000*we can confirm that the new*Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 Voyager &#38; Deluxe is out in the UK. The new Betflix redecos Sparkless Seeker and Cheetor were found and bought at*Smyths in Watford, Their wave partrners should be out too, so you may try to check your nearest Smyths stores. Happy hunting!

The post Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 Voyager & Deluxe Out In The UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



