|
Nickelodeon Unveils Creative Talent For 2022 Transformers Show
Here’s a piece of news that flew under our radar thanks to all the retailer listings popping up left and right. Nickelodeon has officially announced the creative talent for their upcoming Transformers animated series. Announced via a press release, the cartoon company states that award-winning artist*Jordan Rosato, who previously worked on shows such as Loud House and DC Super Hero Girls, has joined the new show as the storyboard director. “Nickelodeon and Hasbros Entertainment One (eOne) announced in February that have partnered to co-produce an original animated Transformers series (26 half-hour episodes), based on the iconic global property. In the » Continue Reading.
The post Nickelodeon Unveils Creative Talent For 2022 Transformers Show
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca