Transformers Bouncing Ball Heads Mini Figures

Here's a quirky little news. From Amazon UK comes a selection of*Party Bag Fillers: Transformers Bouncing Ball Heads Mini Figures. These toys are manufactured by the UK based toy company Little Rocket. Official info is as follows: PERFECT PARTY BAG TOYS: Kids can Play with the Mini Figures which also become Bouncy Balls FUN ACTIVITY: Each Ball is Unique and Children Have Lots of Fun Playing and Bouncing Against Each Other SURPRISE BLIND BAG: Each Bouncy Ball Head Comes In a Surprise Capsule Like a Blind Bag EIGHT CHARACTERS TO COLLECT: Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Hound, Megatron, Starscream, Barricade