|
Transformers Bouncing Ball Heads Mini Figures
Here’s a quirky little news. From Amazon UK
comes a selection of*Party Bag Fillers: Transformers Bouncing Ball Heads Mini Figures. These toys are manufactured by the UK based toy company Little Rocket. Official info is as follows: PERFECT PARTY BAG TOYS: Kids can Play with the Mini Figures which also become Bouncy Balls FUN ACTIVITY: Each Ball is Unique and Children Have Lots of Fun Playing and Bouncing Against Each Other SURPRISE BLIND BAG: Each Bouncy Ball Head Comes In a Surprise Capsule Like a Blind Bag EIGHT CHARACTERS TO COLLECT: Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Hound, Megatron, Starscream, Barricade » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Bouncing Ball Heads Mini Figures
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.