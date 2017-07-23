|
Pamela Adlon To Join The Cast Of Transformers Universe: Bumblebee
Multiple reports from entertainment media news sites claim that*Pamela Adlon is in talks to join the cast of*Transformers Universe Spinoff Movie Bumblebee. Adlon is to play the role of Hailee*Steinfelds mother in the movie scripted by Christina Hodson. Pamela Fionna Adlon is known for voicing Bobby Hill on King of the Hill, for which she won an Emmy Award, and the title character from the Pajama Sam video games. She is also known for playing Dolores in Grease 2 and Ashley Spinelli on the animated series Recess, and for her appearances on Californication and Louie, on which she is also » Continue Reading.
