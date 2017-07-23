|
Universal Studios Age of Extinction Snarl Redeco
Via Snakas
, we have a look at a redeco of Age of Extinction Snarl which is now being offered exclusively at Universal Studios stores, such as those accompanying Transformers the Ride 3D and also the Universal Studios store in Orlando International Airport. The images show that like the other Dinobots re-released for Transformers The Last Knight, Snarl is dropping his former, bright deco for a more subdued palette of grays which is in keeping with the original concept artwork. If getting the Movie Dinobots in their The Last Knight grays is something you are seeking to do, then be » Continue Reading.
