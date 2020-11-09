Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,684

Courtesy of the*Optimus Prime Collectors United Facebook group member*Pascal Isabel, we can share for you some great in-hand images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Core Class Optimus Prime. This is a new Core class (similar size to a Legends class figure) mold of the Autobot leader for the new Kingdom collection. As we can see for the images, this figure may be small but it shows a very nice sculpting and a wide range of articulation. While it has some visible kibble in the back of robot mode, transformation seems simple and fun with a nice truck mode. It comes with



Courtesy of the*Optimus Prime Collectors United Facebook group member*Pascal Isabel, we can share for you some great in-hand images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Core Class Optimus Prime. This is a new Core class (similar size to a Legends class figure) mold of the Autobot leader for the new Kingdom collection. As we can see for the images, this figure may be small but it shows a very nice sculpting and a wide range of articulation. While it has some visible kibble in the back of robot mode, transformation seems simple and fun with a nice truck mode. It comes with





