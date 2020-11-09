Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom Core Class Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,684
Transformers Kingdom Core Class Optimus Prime In-Hand Images


Courtesy of the*Optimus Prime Collectors United Facebook group member*Pascal Isabel, we can share for you some great in-hand images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Core Class Optimus Prime. This is a new Core class (similar size to a Legends class figure) mold of the Autobot leader for the new Kingdom collection. As we can see for the images, this figure may be small but it shows a very nice sculpting and a wide range of articulation. While it has some visible kibble in the back of robot mode, transformation seems simple and fun with a nice truck mode. It comes with &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Core Class Optimus Prime In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 11:28 PM   #2
Ransak The Elder
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Calgary
Posts: 142
Re: Transformers Kingdom Core Class Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
pascal you're famous!
Ransak The Elder is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
New Transformers Studio Series 56 Dark Of The Moon DOTM Leader Shockwave RARE
Transformers
Transformers Unofficial Cybertronian And Beast Wars Recognition Guide Lot
Transformers
Transformers Generations Deluxe Figure Comics Lot
Transformers
Transformers Reveal The Shield RTS Deluxe Class Special Ops Jazz
Transformers
Transformers Prime RID Deluxe Soundwave Laserbeak & instructions - COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers G1 Walmart Exclusive Reissue Autobot Gears 2018 Brand New
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Prime Sludge
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:17 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.