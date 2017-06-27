Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Takara-Tomy Mall Masterpiece Stripes, Nightstalker, Enemy and Wing Thing Images


The product page for the Takara-Tomy Mall exclusive MP-15 / 16 Cassettebot VS Cassettetron set has been updated with images of the toys in the set. The listing now shows color images of Nightstalker (Steeljaw remold), Stripes (Ravage remold), Enemy (Rumble / Frenzy redeco) and Wing Thing (Ratbat redeco). Nightstalker and Stripes are remolded based on their original molds, which reflect how the pair of cassettes included with the Encore Twincast figure swapped accessories compared to their better known Steeljaw and Ravage incarnations. The exclusive set, which is due to release in December, is now open to preorders for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara-Tomy Mall Masterpiece Stripes, Nightstalker, Enemy and Wing Thing Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



