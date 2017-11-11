Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
MPM-05 Movie Masterpiece Barricade Official Images


And the wait is over! We can share for you the first*MPM-05 Movie Masterpiece Barricade Official Images. As an unexpected surprise, official images of the highly expected Masterpiece incarnation of the popular Decepticon bad cop have surfaced via Hasbro Pulse*and we are sure fans won’t be disappointed with this new mold. Barricade also got very interesting extra information on the article about transformation, details and confirmed die-cast parts: “In partnership with Takara Tomy, we are excited to announce the co-branded release of Movie Masterpiece Barricade (MPM-5)! The Masterpiece Movie Series Barricade MPM-5 figure is perfect for fans and collectors &#187; Continue Reading.

The post MPM-05 Movie Masterpiece Barricade Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Today, 11:11 AM   #2
joshimus
Re: MPM-05 Movie Masterpiece Barricade Official Images
Interesting. His arms seem long though
Today, 11:35 AM   #3
Darkroar
Re: MPM-05 Movie Masterpiece Barricade Official Images
I'm glad he's a licensed Saleen Mustang. It bothers me that the latest version of the character appears to be unlicensed. I know it's customized, but still it's obviously a Mustang.
