Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,175

MPM-05 Movie Masterpiece Barricade Official Images



And the wait is over! We can share for you the first*MPM-05 Movie Masterpiece Barricade Official Images. As an unexpected surprise, official images of the highly expected Masterpiece incarnation of the popular Decepticon bad cop have surfaced via



The post







More... And the wait is over! We can share for you the first*MPM-05 Movie Masterpiece Barricade Official Images. As an unexpected surprise, official images of the highly expected Masterpiece incarnation of the popular Decepticon bad cop have surfaced via Hasbro Pulse *and we are sure fans won’t be disappointed with this new mold. Barricade also got very interesting extra information on the article about transformation, details and confirmed die-cast parts: “In partnership with Takara Tomy, we are excited to announce the co-branded release of Movie Masterpiece Barricade (MPM-5)! The Masterpiece Movie Series Barricade MPM-5 figure is perfect for fans and collectors » Continue Reading. The post MPM-05 Movie Masterpiece Barricade Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________