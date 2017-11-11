Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,175

Bumblebee Robot Mode Head And Title Card Revealed For Bumblebee: The Movie



Wrap Party for*Bumblebee: The Movie (new official name of the movie) was held yesterday and during the event, the robot mode head for*Bumblebee was revealed. Though our bot in yellow armor adopted his classic Volkswagen Beetle form as his vehicle mode, the robot mode head however is closely resembling his modern take (a.k.a Bayverse). However, the new look does indeed borrow certain elements evoking an 80s look. For example: the crest is now shaped as a hood of a VW car. Directed by Travis Knight with a screenplay by Christina Hodson, it is the sixth installment in the live-action Transformers



The post







More... Wrap Party for*Bumblebee: The Movie (new official name of the movie) was held yesterday and during the event, the robot mode head for*Bumblebee was revealed. Though our bot in yellow armor adopted his classic Volkswagen Beetle form as his vehicle mode, the robot mode head however is closely resembling his modern take (a.k.a Bayverse). However, the new look does indeed borrow certain elements evoking an 80s look. For example: the crest is now shaped as a hood of a VW car. Directed by Travis Knight with a screenplay by Christina Hodson, it is the sixth installment in the live-action Transformers » Continue Reading. The post Bumblebee Robot Mode Head And Title Card Revealed For Bumblebee: The Movie appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________