Today, 01:03 PM #1 Sodooecarbone Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2016 Location: Toronto Posts: 13 Need to part with a few things! Really hate to part with the following but need to pay for some unexpected bills.



TFC Uranos + Wings of Uranos Kit $300



In great condition, was on display mostly. Complete set including the 50$ upgrade wings of uranos.



I dont have the original packaging as they were in basement storage and damaged by a flood, thus the unexpected bill. I do have all the instructions still as they were stored separately. Again, all loose but complete.



Legacy Black and Gold Megazord Complete with Box



In mint condition, was on display only. $120



Legacy Tigerzord Complete with Box $80



Also mint, displayed only.



Prefer EMT but can do PayPal as well.



Can set up local pickup or delivery and also happy to ship. Attached Thumbnails

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

