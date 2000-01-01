Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:03 PM
Sodooecarbone
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 13
Need to part with a few things!
Really hate to part with the following but need to pay for some unexpected bills.

TFC Uranos + Wings of Uranos Kit $300

In great condition, was on display mostly. Complete set including the 50$ upgrade wings of uranos.

I dont have the original packaging as they were in basement storage and damaged by a flood, thus the unexpected bill. I do have all the instructions still as they were stored separately. Again, all loose but complete.

Legacy Black and Gold Megazord Complete with Box

In mint condition, was on display only. $120

Legacy Tigerzord Complete with Box $80

Also mint, displayed only.

Prefer EMT but can do PayPal as well.

Can set up local pickup or delivery and also happy to ship.

  
