|
Need to part with a few things!
Really hate to part with the following but need to pay for some unexpected bills.
TFC Uranos + Wings of Uranos Kit $300
In great condition, was on display mostly. Complete set including the 50$ upgrade wings of uranos.
I dont have the original packaging as they were in basement storage and damaged by a flood, thus the unexpected bill. I do have all the instructions still as they were stored separately. Again, all loose but complete.
Legacy Black and Gold Megazord Complete with Box
In mint condition, was on display only. $120
Legacy Tigerzord Complete with Box $80
Also mint, displayed only.
Prefer EMT but can do PayPal as well.
Can set up local pickup or delivery and also happy to ship.