Super_Megatron
Takara Legends: LG-50 Sixshot, LG-51 Doublecross & Haywire, LG-52 Misfire & Aimless A


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*PoweredConvoy for sharing the*Takara Legends: LG-50 Sixshot, LG-51 Doublecross &#38; Haywire, LG-52 Misfire &#38; Aimless And LG-53 Broadside Bio and Cards*in our forums. Takara Legends toys usually include very nice Bio Cards with original art of the characters and pictures of the toys. The images give us a clear look at the different deco compared to the Hasbro releases and the new Targetmasters partners: Haywire (Blurr’s Targetmaster in fact) and Aimless and the Repug Armor included with Broadside (redeco of the Titans Returns Repugnus minus the Titan Master). You can check the mirrored images after the &#187; Continue Reading.

