munim
Join Date: Dec 2007
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 31
[Montreal] Studio Series 38 Optimus Prime BNIB
https://imgur.com/a/ll8DF8v


Hey all, it's been a while. I've got for sale a mint brand new in sealed box Studio Series 38 Optimus Prime for sale, $90. I'm only willing to deal locally at the moment. We can meet near Cote Vertu metro station.
Feedback here: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=49301
