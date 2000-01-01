munim Generation 1 Join Date: Dec 2007 Location: Montreal, Canada Posts: 31

[Montreal] Studio Series 38 Optimus Prime BNIB https://imgur.com/a/ll8DF8v





Hey all, it's been a while. I've got for sale a mint brand new in sealed box Studio Series 38 Optimus Prime for sale, $90. I'm only willing to deal locally at the moment. We can meet near Cote Vertu metro station. Hey all, it's been a while. I've got for sale a mint brand new in sealed box Studio Series 38 Optimus Prime for sale, $90. I'm only willing to deal locally at the moment. We can meet near Cote Vertu metro station.

Feedback here: __________________Feedback here: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=49301