|
Rescue Bots Blurr Reverse Raceway set released at US retail
We’ve got word that 2018’s new Rescue Bots Flip Racers racetrack set has appeared on US retail shelves. The Blurr Reverse Raceway features the prominent late addition to the Rescue Bots cast along with a track set to have him zip around, which the packaging boasts allows you to “race in reverse”. While it’s been out online for a while, this is the first report that we’ve become aware of for a retail release. It was found at a Meijer in Fort Wayne, Indiana, by TFW2005 member RookBartley, priced $19.99. Happy hunting, everyone!
The post Rescue Bots Blurr Reverse Raceway set released at US retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.