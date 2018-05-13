Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Rescue Bots Blurr Reverse Raceway set released at US retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,259
Rescue Bots Blurr Reverse Raceway set released at US retail


We’ve got word that 2018’s new Rescue Bots Flip Racers racetrack set has appeared on US retail shelves. The Blurr Reverse Raceway features the prominent late addition to the Rescue Bots cast along with a track set to have him zip around, which the packaging boasts allows you to “race in reverse”. While it’s been out online for a while, this is the first report that we’ve become aware of for a retail release. It was found at a Meijer in Fort Wayne, Indiana, by TFW2005 member RookBartley, priced $19.99. Happy hunting, everyone!

The post Rescue Bots Blurr Reverse Raceway set released at US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Masterpiece transformers Hot Rodimus and Smokescreen. Original, not KO
Transformers
1980's Convertors Transformable Toys - Scorpio, Wheels, and Rex. As Is.
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Leader Class LOT - Optimus Prime - Megatron - Starscream
Transformers
Masterpiece MP-04 Optimus Prime
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.