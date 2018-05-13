Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,259

Rescue Bots Blurr Reverse Raceway set released at US retail



We’ve got word that 2018’s new Rescue Bots Flip Racers racetrack set has appeared on US retail shelves. The Blurr Reverse Raceway features the prominent late addition to the Rescue Bots cast along with a track set to have him zip around, which the packaging boasts allows you to “race in reverse”. While it’s been out online for a while, this is the first report that we’ve become aware of for a retail release. It was found at a Meijer in Fort Wayne, Indiana, by TFW2005 member RookBartley, priced $19.99. Happy hunting, everyone!



