|
New Officially Licensed War For Cybertron Art Prints
New and cool officially licensed War For Cybertron art prints are available now via Zavvi website
. These are fine giclee prints, A2 size and printed on bright white cotton fine art 300 gsm paper that we are sure will look great in any Transformers fan room. There are three options: War For Cybertron art (used in the toys’ packaging) –*$25.99 War For Cybertron Autobots –*$25.99 War For Cybertron Decepticons –*$25.99
Magnetic hanger frames and full frames are available and they*come with a clear perspex cover to protect your chosen art print. Click on the bar to » Continue Reading.
