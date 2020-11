Original Marvel Transformers #67 Cover by Jim Lee Up For Auction

Attention G1 collectors! We have something to share with you that will catch your attention. The original Marvel Transformers #67 Cover by Jim Lee is up for auction. The classic Transformers #67 comic featured an amazing cover with a*victorious Galvatron drawn by famous artist Jim Lee (well known for his work on the X-Men series and other comics). The original art is on auction via Comic Link website *and it will end in about 14 days. Here’s a change to own an amazing piece of Transformers history, if you are able to win the auction of course. For those » Continue Reading. The post Original Marvel Transformers #67 Cover by Jim Lee Up For Auction appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM