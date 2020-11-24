Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Original Marvel Transformers #67 Cover by Jim Lee Up For Auction
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,745
Original Marvel Transformers #67 Cover by Jim Lee Up For Auction


Attention G1 collectors! We have something to share with you that will catch your attention. The original Marvel Transformers #67 Cover by Jim Lee is up for auction. The classic Transformers #67 comic featured an amazing cover with a*victorious Galvatron drawn by famous artist Jim Lee (well known for his work on the X-Men series and other comics). The original art is on auction via Comic Link website*and it will end in about 14 days. Here’s a change to own an amazing piece of Transformers history, if you are able to win the auction of course. For those &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Original Marvel Transformers #67 Cover by Jim Lee Up For Auction appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS THE LAST KNIGHT PREMIER EDITION DELUXE DINOBOT SLUG NEW IN BOX
Transformers
3Alternators transformers lot
Transformers
New Transformers Studio Series 56 Dark Of The Moon DOTM Leader Shockwave RARE
Transformers
1987 TRANSFORMERS G1 Decepticon Seacon action figure TENTAKIL Combiner
Transformers
Transformers G2 Brawl Left Leg Combiner for Bruticus
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Accessories Left and Right Foot of Menasor of Stunticons
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS TURBO TRACKS REVEAL THE SHIELD Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.