Via Weibo user*???????
*we have our first images of*Masterpiece Movie MPM-05 Barricade Instructions. The instructions sheet shows us the steps to transform Barricade from car mode to robot mode, revealing how designers dealt with the backpack and the movie accurate arms of this impressive figure and the way to integrate the iconic weapon Barricade used during his battle against Bumblebee in the 2007 live-action film. Some fans still had hope for a Frenzy figure to be included, but the instructions have got no indications of him. You can check the official Barricade images here
*and the » Continue Reading.
The post Masterpiece Movie MPM-05 Barricade Instructions
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...