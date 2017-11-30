Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDW Transformers: Lost Light #12 Cover B and Retailer Incentive Cover


Thanks to Previews World*we have images of*IDW Transformers: Lost Light #12 Cover B and Retailer Incentive Cover. Cover B by Rick Roche*features an art of a mysterious invisible Autobot (Mirage?) who has been discovered and is ready for a final confrontation . We also have a look at the Retailer Incentive Cover by*Livio Ramondelli*featuring another great art of Megatron surrounded by fire and smoke. This issue brings us more about Getaway’s actions and it seems nothing is going to end well. TRANSFORMERS LOST LIGHT #12 (W) James Roberts (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Nick Roche /*Livio Ramondelli NO &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers: Lost Light #12 Cover B and Retailer Incentive Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



