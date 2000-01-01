Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page TLK Deluxe Hotrod on walmart.ca @ $29.92
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:26 AM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,494
TLK Deluxe Hotrod on walmart.ca @ $29.92
In stock as of this posting as well:

https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197596838
Xtreme987 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:31 AM   #2
theoneyouknowleast
Beasty
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 327
Re: TLK Deluxe Hotrod on walmart.ca @ $29.92
Was just about to post this. Happy hunting to those that are looking for it!
__________________
My Humble Feedback Thread

Looking for:
TR Titan Master Ramhorn
theoneyouknowleast is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers The Movie Leader Class Optimus Prime loose complete 100%
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-20 Wheeljack Lancia Stratos Turbo Car Kid Toy
Transformers
OPTIMUS PRIME G1 MINT IN BOX NO FLAP CREASE STICKERS UNAPPLIED 100% COMPLETE RUB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Swoop almost complete!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:33 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.