Mcprime Bumble buddy Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Saskatchewan Posts: 121

Mcprime 2024 Collection Clear Out 2024 Collection Clear Out



Going to try put these up here first before trying other outlets. Some harder to find figs. Tried to look up prices and be fair. Please feel free to check in for pics on customs etc.

All prices CAD. Shipping starts at approx $25 with tracking to Canada. PayPal plus .04%.



Revenge of the fallen - boxed - Opened.



Legends wheelie 20

Deluxe Soundwave (custom)25



The last knight no packaging



Tlk voyager Hound (custom) 35

Tlk voyager Optimus (custom) 35



Studio series boxed - boxed - Opened.



Studio series Deluxe 07 Bumblebee (custom) 25

Studio series deluxe 77 Bumblebee (custom) 25

Studio series deluxe Roadbuster 25

Studio series deluxe Deluxe scrapmetal 45

Studio series deluxe dotm Dino 25

Studio series voyager #32 Optimus prime (Japan release-custom) 55

Studio series Voyager Mixmaster 35

Studio series leader Dotm Megatron (small paint chip on gun handle) 80

Studio series leader Demolishor 45

Studio series leader Jetfire 90



Loose - No box, background - all accessories



Studio series voyager Starscream 35

Studio series voyager Ironhide 50

Studio series deluxe Ratchet DOTM 30

Studio series deluxe Barricade 25

Studio series deluxe WWll bumblebee 20

Studio series deluxe Heli drift 45

Studio series voyager starscream 30

Studio series leader Blackout 60



Others



Dmk Optimus prime 120

Ut challenger 130



Human Alliance

Human alliance mudflap and bike (missing -packaging - human - bullet) 85

2x Human alliance skids and bike (missing - packaging - human - bullet) 30 each



Revoltech



Revoltech Jet powered Optimus prime and robot replica Starscream set - no packaging. Complete. 50

Revoltech Gurren Lagen Yoko- opened box 50





Transformers Prime



First edition Takara bulkhead 70

Prime bulkhead rid (Custom) 50

Prime rid cliffjumper 30



Marvel



Gallery unmasked black panther 45

Marvel legends spider gwen with spider Ham 35- opened box.



I will be adding photos periodically, so please check back or send a request. Thanks for looking.

My feedback: __________________My feedback: //http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62261 Last edited by Mcprime; Today at 09:47 PM .