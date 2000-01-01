|
MP, 3rd Party, Mainline, Combiner, Movie, BW and more
All prices are in CAD. Shipping is not included. Accept PayPal, EMT or Cash (for local pick in Halifax). Discount available for multiple purchase. Thanks!
Photo 1: all items in no particular order
Photo 2:
$70 Takara MP20 Wheeljack - MIB
$70 Takara MP23 Exhaust -MIB
Photo 3:
$70 Takara MP12G G2 Sideswipe - MIB
$30 Hasbro original G2 Sideswipe - only miss a spare missile; no box
Photo 4:
$70 Hasbro MPM03 Bumblebee - MIB
$100 Takara MPM04 Optimus Prime - MIB
$70 Hasbro MPM05 Barricade - MIB
Photo 5:
$60 Weijiang AOE Hound - Complete; No box
$100 Weijiang AOE Evasion Optimus Prime limited version with battle damage paint apps - Complete; no box
$50 Takara Leader Class ROTF Optimus Prime with upgrades articulated hands (original hands are also included). Has some chrome wear.
$30 Hasbro Voyager Class HFTD Jazz - Complete; No box
$50 Hasbro Leader Class HFTD Starscream - Complete; No box
$50 Hasbro Leader Class ROTF Megatron - Complete; No box
Photo 6:
$50 Hasbro Leader Class TFTM Optimus Prime - Complete; No box; also includes a custom made trailer.
$15 Hasbro Voyager Class TFTM Ratchet - Complete; No box
$15 Hasbro Voyager Class TFTM Blackout - Complete; No box
$20 Hasbro Alternator Smokescreen - Complete; No box
Photo 7:
$190 Hasbro Combiner Wars Devastator - MIB
$100 Unique Toys Predaking - Complete; No Box
$150 Maketoys Devastator - Complete; No box
Photo 8:
$100 Takara Asia Exclusive United Seekers Aces set - MISB
Photo 9:
$20 Hasbro Beast Wars Megatron - No box; missing thigh missiles.
Photo 10:
$5 Takara metal collect series G1 Megatron. It has QC issue where the molding tree between his legs was not cut off. If you are handy, you can cut it off. Its a steal at $5 either way.
$5 Hasbro heroes of cybertron Megatron and Starscream.