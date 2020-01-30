|
Figure King No. 264 Scans: Earthrise, Studio Series & Threezero DLX Soundwave
Courtesy of Loopaza Mega Store
*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #264 features some new images of*War For Cybertron: Earthrise, Studio Series, and*Threezero DLX Soundwave This month we have only 2 pages of Transformers content: War For Cybertron: Earthrise *A nice set of images of the upcoming Earthrise figures for the Japanese market. Wave 3 will be released by March 2020: and consist of only ER-05 Voyager StarscreamIronworks parts), and Micromasters*Trip-Up & Daddy-O (Takara Tomy Mall exclusives). We also have images of*ER EX-04 Bombshock & Growl and ER EX-05 Cliffjumper that will be released as Takara Tomy » Continue Reading.
