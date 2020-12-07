Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Hobby Link Japan Holiday Sale 2020 is Live!
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Hobby Link Japan started their Holiday Sale! The sale begins December 8, 2020 at 11AM JST, and ends December 22, at 11AM JST. The shipping discounts begin December 8, 2020 at 11AM JST, and end December 22, at 11AM JST. Shipments created outside of this time period are not eligible to receive the discount. During the shipping discount period, SAL, Air, and EMS methods will be discounted 5% off their normal rates. FedEx and DHL methods will be discounted

The post Hobby Link Japan Holiday Sale 2020 is Live! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



