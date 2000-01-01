Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:30 PM   #1
roballan
Machine War
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Canada - Toronto
Posts: 214
FS in Toronto - MPs, 3P MPs, Statues, TPBs, More
Hi All,

It's been quite a long while since I've posted/sold on here or at shows. Long story short, my job got sincerely horrible for a number of years. I finally left in March. That said, I have not found a new job yet, and with September 1st looming, I simply can't make bills next month as I've gone through our savings at this point... So I am going to be listing my collectibles on here. For now these will be available for pickup in King-Dufferin area of GTA. I'll let peeps know on here if I open up to shipping, meetups, etc.

I'll be updating this thread as I pack things up from their respective display cases and/or bookshelves. PM with questions or to buy. Feel free to make offers too. I won't be offended by any offers.

Again, I'll be updating this real-time as I pack things for sale. MP Transformers are coming but may not get listed until starting tomorrow.

1.
Factory Entertainment 1:1 Moving Baby Groot Statue
Condition: Open. Figure Mint. Box has damage to lower left corner visible in pic. Comes complete with COA.
Price: $200CAN
Picture:
(Forthcoming Pending Image Hosting)

2.
24" Ted Talking (R-Rated) Plushie (Not for Kids!)
Condition: Like New, will come with BluRays of the Ted movies as well
Price: $80CAN
Picture:
(Forthcoming Pending Image Hosting)

3.
Fables vol. 1-17 TPBs and Peter & Max Novel
Condition: Presentable, Shelf Wear Possible
Price: $170CAN
Picture:
(Forthcoming Pending Image Hosting)

MORE LISTINGS COMING / WILL ALSO UPDATE WITH PICS
__________________
MY FEEDBACK THREAD:
RobAllan Feedback
