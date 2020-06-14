Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Officially Licensed Dark Of The Moon Bumblebee Replica (Argentinian Release) In-Hand


Thanks to Marcelo De Piero on Facebook*we have in-hand images of the officially licensed Dark Of The Moon Bumblebee replica that was released in Argentina. This non-transformable replica was sold in a collect &#38; build format. Starting in 2019, you needed to buy 30 parts to complete this figure (each part released every 15 days or more). The replica was announced as an officially licensed Hasbro product and features die-cast parts, several articulation points and a decent level of detail. It tool several months to finally collect all the parts (more than a year, starting on April 2019), &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Officially Licensed Dark Of The Moon Bumblebee Replica (Argentinian Release) In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



