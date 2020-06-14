|
Officially Licensed Dark Of The Moon Bumblebee Replica (Argentinian Release) In-Hand
Thanks to Marcelo De Piero on Facebook
*we have in-hand images of the officially licensed Dark Of The Moon Bumblebee replica that was released in Argentina. This non-transformable replica was sold in a collect & build format. Starting in 2019, you needed to buy 30 parts to complete this figure (each part released every 15 days or more). The replica was announced as an officially licensed Hasbro product
and features die-cast parts, several articulation points and a decent level of detail. It tool several months to finally collect all the parts (more than a year, starting on April 2019), » Continue Reading.
