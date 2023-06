Today, 05:11 PM #1 MonstaBot Sword of Fury=:p Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Mississauga, Ontario Posts: 566 Countdown 2 TFCON Sales!!! COUNTDOWN 2 TFCON 2023 SALES



Here's some bot goodness to whet your appetites for TFCON 2023!!!!



RANDOM STUFF

SIEGE Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime MIB $100

SELECTS Super Megatron MISB $180

COMBINER WARS Computron MIB $180

COMBINER WARS Victorion MISB $160

KINGDOM Rodimus Prime MISB $100

TAKARA TOMY TRANSFORMERS GO G13 Hunter Shockwave MISB $100

SDCC 2012 Rust In Peace Terrorcon Cliffjumper MIB $100



NEMESIS/BLACK REPAINTS

POWER OF THE PRIMES Nemesis Prime MISB $150

POWER OF THE PRIMES Evolution Rodimus Unicronus MIB $100

TAKARA TOMY TAV13 Nemesis Prime MOSC $50

TAKARA TOMY LG EX Black Convoy MIB $100

TAKARA TOMY AM 25 Nemesis Prime MISB $100

TAKARA TOMY UNITED Darkside Optimus Prime & Darkside Megatron MIB $150

TAKARA TOMY UNITED Black Optimus Prime MIB $100

TAKARA TOMY ANIMATED Dark Commander Black Rodimus MIB $100

TAKARA Exclusive SUPER LINK Black Rodimus Convoy MIB $100

ARMADA Nemesis Prime MOSC $100





- PARTY ON =

