Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Hasbro Pulse Duties
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:56 AM   #1
MichaelQuach
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 22
Hasbro Pulse Duties
I was checking out how the shipping works on Hasbro Pulse in preparation for the Quintesson set. So I added a Starscream to my cart as a test and after going through all of it I had to pay shipping and taxes, which was fine. I assume the taxes we are paying cover the customs/duties fees? Correct me if I'm wrong but I want to make sure. If you've ordered from Hasbro Pulse before please inform me, thanks.
MichaelQuach is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:03 AM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 370
Re: Hasbro Pulse Duties
Quote:
Originally Posted by MichaelQuach View Post
I was checking out how the shipping works on Hasbro Pulse in preparation for the Quintesson set. So I added a Starscream to my cart as a test and after going through all of it I had to pay shipping and taxes, which was fine. I assume the taxes we are paying cover the customs/duties fees? Correct me if I'm wrong but I want to make sure. If you've ordered from Hasbro Pulse before please inform me, thanks.

ordered drone along with rotorstorm and tigertracks.


rotorstorm shipped/received, no duties


also the fact that pulse will charge shipping once but will ship as they release instead of holding till the last of the bunch releases
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Diaclone Devastator Constructicons KO Taiwan 1985 Figures Lot
Transformers
Transformers Weapon Accessory ?Rumble Frenzy G1 ? Gun Laser? Hasbro Takara 1984
Transformers
Transformers Action Figure ?Lightspeed Technobot Computron Hasbro Takara G1 1987
Transformers
Transformers g1 optimus prime Gun
Transformers
Transformers Siege 3 Pack Seeker Ion Storm Acid Storm Nova Storm Sealed MISB
Transformers
Transformers Gobot Robot Pinball Machine Vintage 80s
Transformers
G1 Transformer Ironhide Original Pre-rub in Box 1984 Japan Hasbro Nice!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.