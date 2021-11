Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,462

Transformers WFC Kingdom Blaster, Pipes and Slammer Pre-Orders Live





Originally touted as not having pre-orders for the final wave of Kingdom, the final wave of Kingdom now have pre-orders. Voyager Blaster, Deluxe Pipes and Slammer now have listings at most online retailers, along with the case packs they come in. Check out our sponsors below to pick up your copies, cap off Kingdom, and get ready for Legacy in 2022! Transformers Kingdom Voyager Blaster

