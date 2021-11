Winnipeg member needed to ship local purchase

Finally found a figure I've been hunting for at a decent price in the North end of Winnipeg, but the seller won't ship it. Their asking price is $100, and I will pay you $130 + shipping if you have good feedback on here, or $150 + shipping over eBay (preferred). I'd appreciate the assistance.

"Even in the face of the darkest nights, justice will ultimately prevail." -Silverbolt