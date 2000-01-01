Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
You didn't receive your package?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:03 PM
#
1
B13
I.Prefer.Decepticons
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Sherbrooke, Qc
Posts: 287
You didn't receive your package?
You didn't receive your package?
This is what happened!
http://i.imgur.com/fVBkk9Y.gifv
__________________
B13
My Collection Showcase thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=56142
My Review/Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=50832
My Sales thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=53557
B13
View Public Profile
Send a private message to B13
Find More Posts by B13
Today, 09:07 PM
#
2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 1,923
Re: You didn't receive your package?
Holy shit.
alternatorfan
View Public Profile
Send a private message to alternatorfan
Find More Posts by alternatorfan
Today, 09:14 PM
#
3
optimusb39
Alternator
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 968
Re: You didn't receive your package?
Yikers! Love how the train warning lights where working perfectly...
optimusb39
View Public Profile
Send a private message to optimusb39
Find More Posts by optimusb39
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Lot of 13 Transformers Dark of the Moon, ROTF, HFTD Deluxe Class Vehicles -Loose
Transformers X-Transbots 86 MX-II Swarm Leader Andras Scourge MIB Masterpiece MP
Transformers Masterpiece Rodimus Prime MISB North American Toys R Us exclusive
Transformers masterpiece Takara Thundercracker MP-7
Transformers Masterpiece MP-11NT Thrust Takara
Transformers Platinum edition Bruticus Grimlock Hasbro
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
09:16 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.