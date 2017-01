Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,904

TLK Deluxe Barricade, Bumblebee and Berserker Video



A Youtube user has uploaded a video showing the Deluxe TLK figures we saw pictures earlier. While it is not a full review, we can see the characters in both robot and alt modes but no transformation sequence is shown yet. Don’t wait, click on the bar and see the video after the break!



