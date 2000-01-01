Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Dealer find on Ontario Collectors Con 2017 help
Today, 07:57 PM
max99d
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: GTA
Posts: 463
Dealer find on Ontario Collectors Con 2017 help
Hi All,
I was hoping for some help with finding a dealer that was located at the front entrance by the right corner area.
He had TFC seacons and a bunch of MMC figures.
I know he is on Facebook but forgot and located in Markham.
Any help would be great thx all.
max99d
Today, 08:48 PM
PrimeCron
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 2,534
Re: Dealer find on Ontario Collectors Con 2017 help
Ask Slayback/madhaus he know the dealer...Good Luck!!
EYE FOR AN EYE!!!
PrimeCron
