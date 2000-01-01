Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Dealer find on Ontario Collectors Con 2017 help
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:57 PM   #1
max99d
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: GTA
Posts: 463
Dealer find on Ontario Collectors Con 2017 help
Hi All,

I was hoping for some help with finding a dealer that was located at the front entrance by the right corner area.

He had TFC seacons and a bunch of MMC figures.
I know he is on Facebook but forgot and located in Markham.


Any help would be great thx all.
max99d is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:48 PM   #2
PrimeCron
Nexus Maximus
PrimeCron's Ebay Auctions
PrimeCron's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 2,534
Re: Dealer find on Ontario Collectors Con 2017 help
Ask Slayback/madhaus he know the dealer...Good Luck!!
__________________
EYE FOR AN EYE!!!

Feedback link...
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=27458
PrimeCron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Lot of 13 Transformers Dark of the Moon, ROTF, HFTD Deluxe Class Vehicles -Loose
Transformers
Transformers X-Transbots 86 MX-II Swarm Leader Andras Scourge MIB Masterpiece MP
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Rodimus Prime MISB North American Toys R Us exclusive
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece Takara Thundercracker MP-7
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-11NT Thrust Takara
Transformers
Transformers Platinum edition Bruticus Grimlock Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:16 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.