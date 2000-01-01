This is my first attempt on selling on the Site, so I am sure there will be some growing pains.
Link to Kijiji posts for pictures and information.
Transformers G1 Thrust
http://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details....dId=1234561433
Transformers G1 Grimlock (damaged box)
http://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details....dId=1234558422
Transformers G1 Crankcase MOSC
http://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details....dId=1232138773
Transformers G1 Commemorative MISB Prowl and Inferno
http://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details....dId=1182829561
Let me know if you have any questions. I will ship for an extra charge. I also accept paypal.