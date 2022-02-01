zuffyprime Fortress Maximus Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton Posts: 5,412

For Sale: MP BW Megatron KO, Fraudo, TFcon Excl more - can bring to toy show sunNov20 Hey Everyone,

I have a few things for sale which I can bring to the Nov 20th toy show this weekend at the Hilton Mississauga Meadowvale hotel:



Can also meet up at a tims close by:



1) MP BW Megatron KO - mint, complete $140

By Toysmage I beleive. Has david kaye chip



2) FRAUDO Occular Max All Built In $135

Assaultus Swindle MiB - complete never transformed



3) TFcon 2022 Exclusive Fuzz $135

MP G2 Streetwise Sealed



4) Hasbro Pulse Ravage Set $80

Sealed



Will try to add more as I go through my boxes.

Will try to add more as I go through my boxes.

Thanks for looking guys, please don't hesitate if you have any questions.





I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts

I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs

If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks