Old Today, 05:11 PM   #1
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,412
For Sale: MP BW Megatron KO, Fraudo, TFcon Excl more - can bring to toy show sunNov20
Hey Everyone,
I have a few things for sale which I can bring to the Nov 20th toy show this weekend at the Hilton Mississauga Meadowvale hotel:

Can also meet up at a tims close by:

1) MP BW Megatron KO - mint, complete $140
By Toysmage I beleive. Has david kaye chip

2) FRAUDO Occular Max All Built In $135
Assaultus Swindle MiB - complete never transformed

3) TFcon 2022 Exclusive Fuzz $135
MP G2 Streetwise Sealed

4) Hasbro Pulse Ravage Set $80
Sealed

Will try to add more as I go through my boxes.
Thanks for looking guys, please don't hesitate if you have any questions.
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
Last edited by zuffyprime; Today at 05:14 PM.
