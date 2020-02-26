|
Queen Studios Collectibles Dark Of The Moon Megatron Bust Prototype
Via Queen Studios Collectibles Public Group | Facebook
and Primo Collectibles
we have our first look at the Queen Studios Collectibles Dark Of The Moon Megatron bust prototype. Back in February, Queen Studios announced
that they were planning on release products of the Transformers Live-Action Movie Series, Bumblebee Movie and even the classic G1 cartoon. We have a closer look at their impressive and detailed Dark Of The Moon Megatron bust which includes a base and an alternative damaged head. Megatron’s shotfun is also shown in the images. Check out the images, as well as » Continue Reading.
