Hasbro China Announced A New Transformers Masterpiece Movie Reveal Next Week
The official*Hasbro China Transformers Weibo
*surprised us with the announcement of a*new Transformers Masterpiece Movie reveal*next week. The information shared indicates that a new Movie Masterpiece will be revealed this June 1st at 8:
00 pm (Chinese time) via a the official TMall Transformers store.
Not much left to say, but you can share your expectations on this new release on the 2005 Boards. Could this be the rumored Masterpiece Movie Ratchet? Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates!
