John Cena Says Bumblebee: The Movie Will Reinvigorate The Transformers Fans
Speaking to Metro
during an interview regarding his latest movie, Blockers, actor and professional wrestler John Cena stated that*Bumblebee: The Movie will ‘reinvigorate’ the Transformers Fans while still pleasing the fans of the original five movies. Adding more, Mr. Cena stated “I think Travis Knight did a fantastic job of reintroducing the look, the feel, the storytelling of this franchise. I think people who enjoy what Transformers was will enjoy the movie. I think it will attract a new fan base. I know Hailee did a fantastic job. I also know that it is very different. I think fans » Continue Reading.

