Good news for Latin American fans. Via*Transformers Peru
*we can report that Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxes Wave 3 and Reveal The Shield Tiny Turbo Changers were spotted at Peruvian retail. The Last Knight Deluxes Wave 3 with Crosshairs, Strafe and the new mold for Bumblebee were spotted at Ripley store in La Rambla mall in San Borja for 99.90 Soles (30 US Dollars) each figure. As a nice surprise, the US Target exclusive Reveal The Shield Tiny Turbo Changers 3-pack with Optimus Prime, Steelbane and Bumblebee were found at Metro store in Angamos and Metro store » Continue Reading.
