Today, 10:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,200
Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxes Wave 3 and Reveal The Shield Tiny Turbo Changer


Good news for Latin American fans. Via Transformers Peru we can report that Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxes Wave 3 and Reveal The Shield Tiny Turbo Changers were spotted at Peruvian retail. The Last Knight Deluxes Wave 3 with Crosshairs, Strafe and the new mold for Bumblebee were spotted at Ripley store in La Rambla mall in San Borja for 99.90 Soles (30 US Dollars) each figure. As a nice surprise, the US Target exclusive Reveal The Shield Tiny Turbo Changers 3-pack with Optimus Prime, Steelbane and Bumblebee were found at Metro store in Angamos and Metro store

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxes Wave 3 and Reveal The Shield Tiny Turbo Changers Spotted At Peruvian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



