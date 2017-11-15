We’ve got word via Cybertron.ca
that Titans Return’s wave 5 Titan Master, Ramhorn, has made his way to a Canadian Walmart. Ramhorn is the last of the Titans Return mass retail figures to be released in Canada. A remold of Suffler, he pairs well with Blaster to give him one of his minions, or with other Titans Return figures as an extra head and weapons. Happy hunting to our friends in Canada!
